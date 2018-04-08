HM Payson & Co. Takes Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Idx Fd (DSI)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Idx Fd (NYSEARCA:DSI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Idx Fd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Idx Fd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Idx Fd by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Idx Fd by 1,445.2% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Financial Partners Inc. now owns 63,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after buying an additional 59,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Idx Fd by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Idx Fd stock opened at $96.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Idx Fd has a twelve month low of $85.67 and a twelve month high of $106.16.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Idx Fd Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

