5,640 Shares in Graco (GGG) Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Graco (NYSE:GGG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,391,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,921,000 after acquiring an additional 924,804 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 179,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 119,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Graco news, VP Karen Park Gallivan sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $1,305,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,223.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Carroll sold 26,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $1,242,588.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,564 shares of company stock worth $2,965,505 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

GGG opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7,829.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Graco has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $49.69.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.53 million. Graco had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Graco will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GGG. Deutsche Bank raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.67 target price on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/hm-payson-co-takes-position-in-graco-inc-ggg-updated-updated.html.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.