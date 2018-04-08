HMS (HMSY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, March 24th.

HMSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HMS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on HMS in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on HMS from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $25.50) on shares of HMS in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HMS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HMS has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.81.

Shares of NASDAQ HMSY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.93. 291,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,450. HMS has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1,408.75, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). HMS had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $148.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that HMS will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMSY. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in HMS in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in HMS in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in HMS in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in HMS in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in HMS in the third quarter worth about $228,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “HMS (HMSY) Upgraded at BidaskClub” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/hms-hmsy-upgraded-at-bidaskclub-updated-updated.html.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.