HNI Corp (HNI) Receives $42.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

HNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HNI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HNI in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of HNI stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.72. 215,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,585.84, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.42. HNI has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $584.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.83 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that HNI will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 56.16%.

In related news, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $775,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,813.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley A. Askren sold 25,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $982,007.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,212 shares of company stock worth $2,344,307 over the last three months. 5.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in HNI by 51.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in HNI by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in HNI by 5,066.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 240,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,972,000 after acquiring an additional 235,787 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in HNI by 18.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in HNI by 1.2% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 149,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/hni-corp-hni-receives-42-00-average-price-target-from-brokerages-updated-updated.html.

About HNI

HNI Corporation is a provider of office furniture and hearth products. The Company’s office furniture products include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage and tables. The Company’s segments include office furniture and hearth products. The office furniture segment manufactures and markets a line of metal and wood commercial and home office furniture, which includes storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions, and panel systems and other related products.

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.