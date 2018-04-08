HollyFrontier (HFC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.13.

NYSE HFC opened at $52.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9,268.99, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $53.21.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 7.51%. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that HollyFrontier will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chemical Bank acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Green Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 220,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 28,758 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 212,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,745,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

