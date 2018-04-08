Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (BOWL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (LON:BOWL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 228.75 ($3.16).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BOWL shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Investec increased their price objective on Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 214 ($2.96) to GBX 220 ($3.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.97) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 220 ($3.04) to GBX 250 ($3.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

LON:BOWL remained flat at $GBX 198 ($2.74) during trading hours on Tuesday. Hollywood Bowl Group has a twelve month low of GBX 150 ($2.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 212 ($2.93).

In related news, insider Ivan Schofield acquired 15,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of £31,467.50 ($43,475.41).

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/hollywood-bowl-group-plc-bowl-receives-average-recommendation-of-buy-from-analysts-updated.html.

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc is a bowling entertainment operator in the United Kingdom. The Company is engaged in the operation of ten-pin bowling centers, as well as the development of new centers and other associated activities. It has a portfolio of approximately 50 centers operating across the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.