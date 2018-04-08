Hologic (HOLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $780.06 Million

Analysts forecast that Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) will report sales of $780.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $777.70 million to $783.70 million. Hologic posted sales of $715.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year sales of $780.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.40 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $791.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.80 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 34.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Bank of America raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs cut Hologic from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Cowen raised Hologic to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.21.

Hologic stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,194,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,864. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $10,073.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80.

In other Hologic news, Director Namal Nawana purchased 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $250,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,954 shares in the company, valued at $263,417.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.80 per share, for a total transaction of $504,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems and surgical products with an emphasis on women’s health. The Company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical and Skeletal Health. The diagnostics products include Aptima family of assays, ThinPrep system, the Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test and Procleix blood screening assays.

