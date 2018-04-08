Home Bancorp (HBCP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBCP. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.05 per share, with a total value of $30,528.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chris P. Rader bought 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,757.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,505 shares of company stock worth $147,849 over the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp in the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp in the third quarter worth $165,000. 34.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBCP stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.22, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.11. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.52 and a 52-week high of $47.20.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.33 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 21.08%. research analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/home-bancorp-hbcp-receives-average-recommendation-of-hold-from-brokerages-updated-updated.html.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.