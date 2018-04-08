Home Bancshares (HOMB) Given a $25.00 Price Target at Sandler O’Neill

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) has been given a $25.00 price target by analysts at Sandler O’Neill in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Sandler O’Neill’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,927.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.11. Home Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $26.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.40 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Home Bancshares news, Director Richard H. Ashley sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $7,503,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,303.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,255,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,318,000 after buying an additional 1,206,395 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,417,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,213,000 after buying an additional 1,002,378 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,564,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,385,000 after buying an additional 714,190 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $14,148,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $12,451,000. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

