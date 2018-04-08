Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Lowers Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,175 shares during the quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in General Electric were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 4,215.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 54,124,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,308,727,000 after buying an additional 52,870,164 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 78,024,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,107,438,000 after purchasing an additional 23,764,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,315,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,972,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,422,516 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 91,205,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,463,459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,316,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1,011.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,632,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $395,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315,605 shares in the last quarter. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.08 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.09.

In other news, insider Alexander Dimitrief acquired 2,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $43,454.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 81,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GE opened at $13.06 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $116,607.00, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

