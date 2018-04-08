Homeowners Choice (NYSE:HCI) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Homeowners Choice (NYSE:HCI) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Homeowners Choice from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Homeowners Choice from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE HCI traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.49. 55,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.73, a P/E ratio of -51.32 and a beta of 1.88. Homeowners Choice has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Homeowners Choice (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. Homeowners Choice had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $61.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Homeowners Choice will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Homeowners Choice’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -186.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Homeowners Choice during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Homeowners Choice during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Homeowners Choice during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Homeowners Choice during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Homeowners Choice by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Homeowners Choice Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc primarily engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also owns and operates one full-service restaurant, two marinas, two retail shopping centers, and one office building.

