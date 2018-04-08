HomeStreet Inc (HMST) Receives $30.31 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HMST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of HomeStreet to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

In related news, EVP Mary L. Vincent sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $30,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,189.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark K. Mason sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $45,292.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,326.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,414 shares of company stock valued at $426,792 over the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

HMST stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.75. The company had a trading volume of 399,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $748.47, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.34.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). HomeStreet had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $123.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. research analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a financial services company serving customers primarily in the western United States, including Hawaii. The Company is principally engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities, and commercial and consumer banking. The Company’s operating segments include Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

