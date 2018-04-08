Honda Motor (HMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

HMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Group set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Honda Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE:HMC traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,371. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $62,910.89, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.33. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $3,957.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3,725.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $93.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 24.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,369,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,995,000 after acquiring an additional 33,956 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,015,000 after acquiring an additional 21,013 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,061,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,388,000 after acquiring an additional 170,958 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,053,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,890,000 after acquiring an additional 143,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 725,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,720,000 after acquiring an additional 148,615 shares in the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

