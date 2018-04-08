Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Bank of America (BAC)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,180 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 30,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 69.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $310,588.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Instinet cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.97.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Bank of America (BAC)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/honkamp-krueger-financial-services-inc-has-1-63-million-holdings-in-bank-of-america-bac.html.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.