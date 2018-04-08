Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, March 23rd.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray restated a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.92.

HOPE stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,496.35, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $142.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Kim sold 10,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $190,325.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,811.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Kim sold 10,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $198,053.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,012.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,272,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 400,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,776 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,026,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,227,000 after purchasing an additional 596,701 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 12.6% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 152,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc, formerly BBCN Bancorp, Inc, is the holding company of Bank of Hope. Bank of Hope is the regional Korean-American bank in the United States. Bank of Hope operates approximately 85 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Georgia and Alabama.

