HOQU Price Reaches $0.0389 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 3:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. HOQU has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $8,168.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One HOQU token can now be purchased for $0.0389 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and ForkDelta.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002909 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00674950 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014318 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00179326 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036040 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00049778 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 888,888,000 tokens. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io.

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and ForkDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOQU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.