Horace Mann Educators Co. (HMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to announce earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings. Horace Mann Educators reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.65 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HMN shares. ValuEngine raised Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $43.00 price objective on Horace Mann Educators and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Horace Mann Educators has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $190,888.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,759.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 28.08%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, and Life Insurance segments. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products.

