Horiba (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) and Insteel Industries (IIIN) Critical Analysis

Horiba (OTCMKTS: HRIBF) and Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Horiba and Insteel Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horiba $1.57 billion 1.66 $130.57 million $3.07 19.88 Insteel Industries $388.87 million 1.32 $22.54 million N/A N/A

Horiba has higher revenue and earnings than Insteel Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Horiba and Insteel Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horiba N/A N/A N/A Insteel Industries 6.67% 10.13% 7.77%

Risk & Volatility

Horiba has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insteel Industries has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.6% of Insteel Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Insteel Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Insteel Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Horiba does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Horiba and Insteel Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horiba 0 0 0 0 N/A Insteel Industries 0 2 0 0 2.00

Insteel Industries has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.97%. Given Insteel Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Insteel Industries is more favorable than Horiba.

Summary

Insteel Industries beats Horiba on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company markets prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures. The company's WWR engineered reinforcing product is used in nonresidential and residential construction. It produces a range of WWR products, including engineered structural mesh (ESM), concrete pipe reinforcement (CPR), and standard welded wire reinforcement (SWWR). ESM is an engineered made-to-order product that is used as the primary reinforcement for concrete elements or structures serving as a reinforcing solution for hot-rolled rebar; CPR is an engineered made-to-order product that is used as the primary reinforcement in concrete pipe, box culverts, and precast manholes for drainage and sewage systems, water treatment facilities, and other related applications; and SWWR is a secondary reinforcing product for crack control applications in residential and light nonresidential construction, including driveways, sidewalks, and various slab-on-grade applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives to the manufacturers of concrete products, distributors, rebar fabricators, and contractors primarily in the United States, as well as in Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. Insteel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina.

