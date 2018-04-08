Horizon Global (HZN) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.12

Media stories about Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Horizon Global earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.3410393222227 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

HZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Horizon Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Capital set a $24.00 price target on Horizon Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut Horizon Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet cut Horizon Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Horizon Global in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Horizon Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of HZN stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. Horizon Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26. The stock has a market cap of $201.11, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Horizon Global had a positive return on equity of 17.35% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Global will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products to the automotive aftermarket, retail, and original equipment channels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa.

