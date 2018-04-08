Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HZNP. ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. UBS set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2,251.92, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.63. Horizon Pharma has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $16.02.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $274.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.48 million. Horizon Pharma had a negative net margin of 38.87% and a positive return on equity of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Horizon Pharma will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Pharma by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Pharma by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 11,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 53,574 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Pharma Company Profile

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing, acquiring and commercializing differentiated and accessible medicines that address unmet medical needs. As of December 31, 2016, the Company marketed 11 medicines through its orphan, rheumatology and primary care business units.

