Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.39% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company makes secured loans to development-stage companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is headquartered in Farmington, United States of America. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Securities raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.49. 102,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,017. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.51, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 37.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 million. research analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Savage purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,500 shares in the company, valued at $196,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 27,218 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 35,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 572.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 23,484 shares in the last quarter. 17.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

