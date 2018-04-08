Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology (NASDAQ:HMHC) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology (NASDAQ:HMHC) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 46.2027390861538 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 630,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $13.95.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.22. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HMHC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.79.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

