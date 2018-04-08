Roy W. Haley Buys 3,704 Shares of Houston Wire & Cable (HWCC) Stock

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Director Roy W. Haley acquired 3,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $26,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,668.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Houston Wire & Cable stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.38, a PE ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 1.41. Houston Wire & Cable has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HWCC. ValuEngine lowered Houston Wire & Cable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houston Wire & Cable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Houston Wire & Cable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWCC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 22,375 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

About Houston Wire & Cable

Houston Wire & Cable Company is a holding company. The Company is engaged in provision of electrical and mechanical wire and cable, hardware and related services. It operates through sales of wire and cable, hardware and related services segment in the United States market. Its cable management program includes purchasing and storing inventory for product availability.

