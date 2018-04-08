Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Howard Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.8559244724948 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ:HBMD traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $18.80. The stock had a trading volume of 20,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. Howard Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 million. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 11.51%. equities analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HBMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Merion Capital Group raised Howard Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Howard Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company of Howard Bank. The Company’s primary business is to own all of the capital stock of Howard Bank. The Company operates through Community Banking segment. Howard Bank is a trust company, which has approximately four operating subsidiaries. The Company offers a range of services to its customers, including wire transfer services, automated teller machine (ATM) and check cards, ATMs at all of its service branch locations, safe deposit boxes at all service locations and credit cards through a third-party processor.

