RF Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Howard F. Hill Sells 16,395 Shares

RF Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Howard F. Hill sold 16,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $75,580.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,135.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RFIL opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.38, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.19. RF Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RF Industries had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 31st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RF Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in RF Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RFIL) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,453 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 7.68% of RF Industries worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd. is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of interconnect products and systems, including coaxial and specialty cables, fiber optic cables and connectors, and electrical and electronic specialty cables. It operates through two segments: RF Connector and Cable Assembly, which consists of Connector and Cable Assembly Division, and the Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly, which consists of subsidiaries, including Cables Unlimited, Inc (Cables Unlimited,) Comnet Telecom Supply, Inc (Comnet) and Rel-Tech Electronics, Inc (Rel-Tech).

