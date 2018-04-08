HTML5COIN (HTML5) Price Down 27.7% This Week

HTML5COIN (CURRENCY:HTML5) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last seven days, HTML5COIN has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar. One HTML5COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. HTML5COIN has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $447.00 worth of HTML5COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.98 or 0.04441060 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00035970 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00053627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00708148 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00019945 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00075026 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00056129 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00032188 BTC.

HTML5COIN Profile

HTML5 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2014. HTML5COIN’s total supply is 40,659,020,000 coins. The Reddit community for HTML5COIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HTML5COIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com. HTML5COIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HTML5COIN

HTML5COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to buy HTML5COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTML5COIN must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTML5COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for HTML5COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTML5COIN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.