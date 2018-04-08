Hubii Network (HBT) Market Cap Reaches $7.95 Million

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Hubii Network has a market cap of $7.95 million and $1,980.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hubii Network has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hubii Network token can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00008392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and ForkDelta.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002942 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00694614 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014513 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00172996 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00035846 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00050221 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Hubii Network

Hubii Network’s genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,516,418 tokens. Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork. The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork. Hubii Network’s official website is www.hubii.network. The official message board for Hubii Network is medium.com/@jacobotoll.

Hubii Network Token Trading

Hubii Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta and IDEX. It is not currently possible to buy Hubii Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hubii Network must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hubii Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

