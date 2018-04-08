Hudson Capital Management LLC Takes $1.75 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,558 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.3% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beach Investment Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.0% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after buying an additional 17,550 shares during the period. First National Trust Co. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.0% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co. now owns 240,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after buying an additional 11,375 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 331,731 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.5% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 4,769,809 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,343,000 after acquiring an additional 289,899 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arun Sarin sold 14,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $625,734.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 20,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $940,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,986 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,422. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $196,217.52, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. Cisco Systems had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 61.40%.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Vetr raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.13 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.99 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.23.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

