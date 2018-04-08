Humana (HUM) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.20

Media stories about Humana (NYSE:HUM) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Humana earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.5985961514818 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $264.90 to $246.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.21.

NYSE HUM traded down $3.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $283.73. 697,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,478. The company has a market cap of $39,065.09, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. Humana has a 12-month low of $209.91 and a 12-month high of $293.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Humana had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

Humana announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.08%.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 14,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.32, for a total transaction of $3,861,054.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,896 shares in the company, valued at $31,243,950.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cynthia H. Zipperle sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $326,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,047.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,660 shares of company stock worth $8,668,218. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Humana (HUM) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.20” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/humana-hum-given-news-sentiment-score-of-0-20.html.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.