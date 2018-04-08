Humana Inc (HUM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) to report $14.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $14.32 billion. Humana posted sales of $13.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year sales of $14.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $55.63 billion to $56.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $59.97 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $59.07 billion to $60.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUM. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Humana from $253.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Humana from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Group raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.47.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $261.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37,286.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. Humana has a 52 week low of $203.48 and a 52 week high of $293.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 9.59%.

Humana declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Humana news, insider M Todoroff Christopher sold 16,389 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.37, for a total transaction of $4,480,260.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,447 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,006.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 14,075 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.32, for a total value of $3,861,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,896 shares in the company, valued at $31,243,950.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,660 shares of company stock worth $8,668,218. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth about $115,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc is a health and well-being company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Group and Specialty, Healthcare Services and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment consists of Medicare benefits, as well as individual commercial fully insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health and financial protection products.

