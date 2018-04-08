Hunting plc (HTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hunting plc (LON:HTG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 711.03 ($9.98).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HTG shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.77) target price on shares of Hunting in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 650 ($9.12) to GBX 700 ($9.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 710 ($9.97) to GBX 740 ($10.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 816 ($11.45) target price on shares of Hunting in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 860 ($12.07) to GBX 880 ($12.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd.

HTG stock traded down GBX 36.50 ($0.51) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 657.50 ($9.23). The stock had a trading volume of 594,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,125. Hunting has a 1-year low of GBX 376.50 ($5.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 735.50 ($10.32).

About Hunting

Hunting PLC is an international energy services provider to upstream oil and gas companies. The Company’s segments include Well Construction, Well Completion, Well Intervention, and Exploration and Production. The Well Construction segment provides products and services used by customers during the drilling phase of oil and gas wells, along with associated equipment used by the underground construction industry for telecommunication infrastructure build-out and precision machining services for the energy, aviation and power generation sectors.

