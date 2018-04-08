Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS

UBS initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and issued a $16.75 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.98.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,612.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. SWS Partners bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Signition LP bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Huntington) is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, including its bank subsidiary, The Huntington National Bank (the Bank), the Company provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

