Huntsman Co. (HUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Equities analysts expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to announce $2.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.11 billion and the highest is $2.20 billion. Huntsman posted sales of $2.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.93 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $9.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group increased their price target on shares of Huntsman to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

NYSE:HUN traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,793,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,439. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $7,070.28, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.21%.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 1,948,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,214,365.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monte G. Edlund sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,671,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,534,000 after purchasing an additional 280,753 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,277,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,298,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,234,000 after purchasing an additional 863,236 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,466,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,566,000 after purchasing an additional 75,590 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation is a manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products and of inorganic chemical products. The Company operates all of its businesses through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC (Huntsman International). The Company operates through five segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, Textile Effects, and Pigments and Additives.

