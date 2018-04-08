Huntsman (HUN) Stock Rating Lowered by Nomura

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 20th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00. Nomura’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group upped their target price on Huntsman to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Huntsman from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Shares of HUN opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $36.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,089.61, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.72.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Huntsman had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Monte G. Edlund sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1,658.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Jump Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation is a manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products and of inorganic chemical products. The Company operates all of its businesses through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC (Huntsman International). The Company operates through five segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, Textile Effects, and Pigments and Additives.

