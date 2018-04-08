Huron Consulting Group (HURN) vs. China Internet Nationwide (CIFS) Head-To-Head Review

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ: HURN) and China Internet Nationwide (NASDAQ:CIFS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.0% of Huron Consulting Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of China Internet Nationwide shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Huron Consulting Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Huron Consulting Group and China Internet Nationwide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huron Consulting Group $807.74 million 1.07 -$170.11 million $2.15 17.86 China Internet Nationwide $15.82 million 40.64 $13.88 million N/A N/A

China Internet Nationwide has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Huron Consulting Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Huron Consulting Group and China Internet Nationwide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huron Consulting Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 China Internet Nationwide 0 0 0 0 N/A

Huron Consulting Group presently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Given Huron Consulting Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Huron Consulting Group is more favorable than China Internet Nationwide.

Profitability

This table compares Huron Consulting Group and China Internet Nationwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huron Consulting Group -21.06% 8.43% 4.14% China Internet Nationwide N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Huron Consulting Group beats China Internet Nationwide on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc., a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational performance, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups. The company's Education segment offers management consulting and technology solutions related to business and technology strategy, financial management, operational and organizational effectiveness, research administration, and regulatory compliance for higher education institutions and academic medical centers. Its Business Advisory segment provides enterprise performance management, enterprise resource planning, business intelligence and analytics, customer relationship management, and data management services; and capital advisory, transaction advisory, operational improvement, restructuring and turnaround, valuation, and dispute advisory services. This segment also provides strategic solutions in the areas of R&D and product strategy commercial segmentation, corporate and financial strategy, compliance and operations, reimbursement and access strategy, commercial contracting strategy, fair market value analysis, lifecycle management, litigation and investigations, government pricing and transparency reporting, auditing and monitoring, and business process improvement. The company serves healthcare, education, pharmaceutical and medical device, financial services, energy and utilities, retail, aerospace, automotive, technology, telecommunications, consumer products, governmental, metals and mining, engineering and construction, hospitality and gaming, logistics, and manufacturing industries. Huron Consulting Group Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

China Internet Nationwide Company Profile

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. provides financial advisory services to meet the financial and capital needs of small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers commercial payment, international corporate financing, and intermediary bank loan advisory services, as well as entrusted/direct loans. It also provides value-added Internet information services. China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. has a strategic cooperation agreement with China Co-op Foreign Trade LLC. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

