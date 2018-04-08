Husky Energy Inc. (HSE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital cut shares of Husky Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Husky Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. GMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$20.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Husky Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of Husky Energy stock traded down C$0.46 on Friday, hitting C$18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,005. Husky Energy has a one year low of C$13.39 and a one year high of C$19.24.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.06. Husky Energy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of C$5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.50 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The Company operates through two segments. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas and natural gas liquids, and marketing of the Company’s and other producers’ crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, sulfur and petroleum coke, pipeline transportation, the blending of crude oil and natural gas, and storage of crude oil, diluent and natural gas.

