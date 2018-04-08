Hydro Protocol (HOT) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, BigONE and DDEX. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $4.81 million and approximately $31,459.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002904 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00672688 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014229 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00178941 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036202 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00051236 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,069,301 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BigONE and DDEX. It is not possible to buy Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

