I/O Coin Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 8th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00013926 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $16.43 million and approximately $29,483.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.01 or 0.04485530 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001299 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007943 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00017163 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012925 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Condensate (RAIN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin's total supply is 16,640,085 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not currently possible to buy I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

