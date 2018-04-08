I0Coin Trading Up 23.2% Over Last 7 Days (I0C)

I0Coin (CURRENCY:I0C) traded up 29.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One I0Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, I0Coin has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. I0Coin has a total market cap of $670,743.00 and $398.00 worth of I0Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002919 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00675298 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00173728 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00036354 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00049819 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

I0Coin Coin Profile

I0Coin’s total supply is 20,990,091 coins. The official website for I0Coin is izerocoin.org. The Reddit community for I0Coin is /r/I0coin_i_zero_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

I0Coin Coin Trading

I0Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy I0Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I0Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I0Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

