IAC (IAC) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. IAC earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.4997678414425 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded down $3.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,124. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. IAC has a 12 month low of $74.05 and a 12 month high of $166.64. The company has a market cap of $12,417.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.10, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.23.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $950.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.74 million. IAC had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 2.42%. equities analysts forecast that IAC will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IAC. ValuEngine upgraded IAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on IAC from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. IAC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.52.

IAC Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.

