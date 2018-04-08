iBank (CRYPTO:IBANK) Price Tops $0.0042

iBank (CURRENCY:IBANK) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 1st. In the last seven days, iBank has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One iBank coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iBank has a total market cap of $18,881.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of iBank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Novacoin (NVC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00045448 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001606 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,873.30 or 3.23390000 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00184027 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004172 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002791 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000068 BTC.

iBank Coin Profile

iBank (IBANK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2016. iBank’s total supply is 4,526,324 coins. iBank’s official Twitter account is @ibankcoin4tw.

iBank Coin Trading

iBank can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase iBank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iBank must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iBank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for iBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.