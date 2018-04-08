Iberiabank (IBKC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iberiabank (NASDAQ:IBKC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has $86.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IBERIABANK Corporation is a commercial bank holding company. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IBKC. Iberia Capital lowered shares of Iberiabank from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Iberiabank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Iberiabank in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Iberiabank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iberiabank currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.55.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKC opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $4,296.81, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.41. Iberiabank has a 12-month low of $68.55 and a 12-month high of $87.55.

Iberiabank (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $290.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.17 million. Iberiabank had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Iberiabank will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Iberiabank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Iberiabank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Iberiabank in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Iberiabank by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Iberiabank by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Iberiabank by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Iberiabank in the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Iberiabank Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

