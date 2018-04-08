IBM (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in IBM were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC grew its stake in IBM by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IBM by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IBM by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IBM by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in shares of IBM by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.57. 3,672,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,293,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $138,700.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. IBM has a 1 year low of $139.13 and a 1 year high of $172.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.03 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that IBM will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. IBM’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other IBM news, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,000 shares of IBM stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Erich Clementi sold 13,000 shares of IBM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $2,010,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut IBM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale set a $149.00 price target on IBM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of IBM in a report on Monday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded IBM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.01.

IBM Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

