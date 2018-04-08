Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) Share Price

News headlines about ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ICF earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 46.5094535882737 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICFI. BidaskClub raised ICF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised ICF from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on ICF in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of ICF in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo raised their target price on ICF from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

Shares of ICFI opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ICF has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $65.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1,187.09, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.70.

ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $321.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.52 million. ICF had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.95%. analysts forecast that ICF will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. ICF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.64%.

In related news, CEO Sudhakar Kesavan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Wasson sold 12,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $811,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,475,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,246 shares of company stock valued at $4,427,215 over the last 90 days. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ICF

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

