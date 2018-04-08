ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ICICI Bank earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the bank an impact score of 45.2007061365045 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of IBN stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.42. 10,088,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,459,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $26,973.15, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.89. ICICI Bank has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $11.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ICICI Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

