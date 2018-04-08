ICICI Bank (IBN) Given Coverage Optimism Score of -0.04

News stories about ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) have been trending somewhat negative on Sunday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ICICI Bank earned a daily sentiment score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the bank an impact score of 40.9096140576095 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

IBN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ICICI Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:IBN traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.42. 10,088,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,459,120. ICICI Bank has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26,973.15, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.89.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

