iCoin (ICN) Hits Market Capitalization of $231,134.00

iCoin (CURRENCY:ICN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One iCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, iCoin has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. iCoin has a total market capitalization of $231,134.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of iCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00684684 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014393 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00174608 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00035965 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00051166 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

iCoin Coin Profile

iCoin was first traded on August 25th, 2016. iCoin’s total supply is 29,566,319 coins. The official website for iCoin is www.icoin.world. iCoin’s official Twitter account is @iconominet.

iCoin Coin Trading

iCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy iCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

