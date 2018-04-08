iCoin (ICN) Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last Week

iCoin (CURRENCY:ICN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. One iCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, iCoin has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. iCoin has a market cap of $231,864.00 and $23.00 worth of iCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007073 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002928 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00683237 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014535 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014281 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00174841 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00035934 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00050343 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

iCoin Coin Profile

iCoin launched on August 25th, 2016. iCoin’s total supply is 29,566,281 coins. iCoin’s official Twitter account is @iconominet. iCoin’s official website is www.icoin.world.

Buying and Selling iCoin

iCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to purchase iCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

