ICON (ICX) Market Cap Tops $814.97 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One ICON token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.11 or 0.00029771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi, COSS and OKEx. In the last week, ICON has traded up 2% against the US dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $814.97 million and $39.98 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007150 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002947 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00719251 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00171247 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036408 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00136966 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00047685 BTC.

ICON Token Profile

ICON (ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 400,228,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 387,041,258 tokens. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ICON Project is a decentralized transactions network. The ICON Project aims to connect independent blockchains with different governance, so that they can transact with one another without intermediaries. ICX is a loopchain-based smart contract digital protocol that facilitates, verifies, and enacts a negotiated agreement between consenting parties within ICON. “

ICON Token Trading

ICON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, COSS, HitBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. It is not possible to buy ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

