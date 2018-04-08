Iconic Price Reaches $0.0942 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:ICON)

Iconic (CURRENCY:ICON) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. In the last seven days, Iconic has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. Iconic has a total market cap of $55,834.00 and approximately $126.00 worth of Iconic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic coin can currently be bought for $0.0942 or 0.00001339 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00171004 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00018378 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000432 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded 102.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000058 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000956 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIECoin (PIE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Iconic

ICON is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Iconic’s total supply is 592,894 coins. Iconic’s official Twitter account is @ICONICTOKEN. The official website for Iconic is iconicproject.com.

Iconic Coin Trading

Iconic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Iconic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

